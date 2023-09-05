Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.75

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 207783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODD shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODD

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.