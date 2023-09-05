Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 42656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $931.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.01.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

