ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 18.2%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 308,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 248,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$141 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

