SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.61

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 46594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $725.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 141.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 566,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 201,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 129,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.