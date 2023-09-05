Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Down 4.9%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.52. 56,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 548,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a negative net margin of 55.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,524,000 after purchasing an additional 717,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter valued at about $108,275,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $40,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,779,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

