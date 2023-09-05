Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.00 and last traded at C$25.19, with a volume of 35379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.85.

Several research firms have commented on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

