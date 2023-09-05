Kava Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002572 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $493.88 million and $14.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 744,211,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 744,201,184 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

