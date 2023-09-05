Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 436,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $954.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBDC

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.