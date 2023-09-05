Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $20.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $689.93. 71,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,091. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $741.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

