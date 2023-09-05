Connolly Sarah T. Has $492,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,014,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.23. 56,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

