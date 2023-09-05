JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $181,377,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. 1,528,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,261. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

