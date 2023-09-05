MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.12% of MRC Global worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 393,266 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,820,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,212 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 388,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,428. The company has a market cap of $798.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.24. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

