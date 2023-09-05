Connolly Sarah T. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 183.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 153,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,197,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,639,748. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

