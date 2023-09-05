Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,607 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,571 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

