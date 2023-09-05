Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.79% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 318,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JAVA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. 16,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,221. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $467.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

