Connolly Sarah T. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 88.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 17.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,910,000 after buying an additional 164,661 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $1,559,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 210.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $526,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.98. 130,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $375.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

