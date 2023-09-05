Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.8% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 271,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,273,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,943,695. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.91.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.