Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 52,309 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 364.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 525,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45,958 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BUG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 392,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,822. The company has a market cap of $702.46 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

