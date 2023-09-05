Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,472. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.27 and a 200-day moving average of $389.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

