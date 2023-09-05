Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.62.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $873.47. 1,117,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $874.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

