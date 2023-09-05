Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

