Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 295,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,994. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $17.34.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.