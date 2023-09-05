Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires Shares of 17,600 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,465,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $1,863,982. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

