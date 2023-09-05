Connolly Sarah T. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,065,537. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.