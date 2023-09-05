550,000 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

CEMEX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

