The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.16% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 74,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,576. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

