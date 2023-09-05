Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Down 1.5 %

GNTX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 411,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.