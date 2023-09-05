Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.85.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.66. 117,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,651. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $232.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average is $169.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

