114,300 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.18% of LiveRamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 97.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 2.8 %

RAMP traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 164,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,199. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.04. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.