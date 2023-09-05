Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $3.29 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 1,316,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

