17,000 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PSX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. 929,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,781. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
