17,000 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. 929,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,781. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.