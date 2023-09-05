Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $21,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 292,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,419. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

