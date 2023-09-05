Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UGI by 75.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Down 0.2 %

UGI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 859,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho cut their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

