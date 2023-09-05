Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 6.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. 357,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,544,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $547.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 780.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

