Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,727 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $61,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

MNST traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.78. 1,768,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,103. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MNST. UBS Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

