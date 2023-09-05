Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 365 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.24. 46,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,966. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.60 and its 200 day moving average is $496.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

