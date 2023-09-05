Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Up 5.7%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.59. 146,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 629,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASAI

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,254.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.