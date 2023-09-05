Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 3,150 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. 315,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

