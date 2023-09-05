Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading Up 5.3%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 1,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Abacus Life Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Abacus Life

In other Abacus Life news, Director Mary Beth Schulte bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,490. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

