Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading Up 5.3%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 1,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
Abacus Life Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
