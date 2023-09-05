Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

