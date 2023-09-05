CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,330,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

