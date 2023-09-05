Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,901 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the typical volume of 3,247 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Trip.com Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,537. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

