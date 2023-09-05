Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE NFG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

