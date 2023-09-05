Connolly Sarah T. Purchases 790 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,771,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,278,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,163 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

