Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys New Stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. Ultrapar Participações makes up about 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.13% of Ultrapar Participações at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 0.3 %

Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 171,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,538. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

