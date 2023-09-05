Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $3.88 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 775,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Southwestern Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 5,189,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,428,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

