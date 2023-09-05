Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %

ICE stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,680. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,136 shares of company stock valued at $817,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.