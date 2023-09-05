Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 75,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $4,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVS traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,718. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.