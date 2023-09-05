Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 75,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $4,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.
Novartis Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NVS traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,718. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.