Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Connolly Sarah T.’s 6th Largest Position

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.7% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.93. 9,061,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,925,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

