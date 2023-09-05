Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. Arista Networks makes up 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average of $160.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

